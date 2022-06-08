National Blood Day: More blood donors in Nuneaton and Bedworth

A donor carer's branded uniform at the Twickenham Donor Centre, south-west London, after a ban on the procedure was lifted in February. The ban was originally imposed in 1998 amid concerns about the spread of a human variant of BSE â€“ dubbed "mad cow disease" â€“ known as Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease. Picture date: Wednesday April 7, 2021. PA Photo. The plasma will be fractionated and used to make antibody-based medicines, called immunoglobulins, for people with rare immune diseases. NHS Blood and Transplant will from today take donations at 14 donor centres around England for an initial three months. Thousands of patients rely on immunoglobulin medicines for short-term or lifelong diseases and genetic disorders. See PA story HEALTH Plasma. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

More people gave blood in Nuneaton and Bedworth last year than before the pandemic, new figures show, as the NHS pushes for more to register ahead of World Blood Donor Day.

Each year the NHS’s Blood and Transplant division publishes figures on donations ahead of the annual event, which falls on June 14 and raises awareness of the need for safe blood around the globe.

This year, NHSBT is calling for more donors to come forward after seeing a drop in donations across England during the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from NHSBT show 2,083 people gave blood in Nuneaton and Bedworth in the year to March – an increase on 1,859 the year before, and higher than the year to March 2020, when 1,456 people donated.

The organisation said demand for blood dropped during the pandemic as hospitals suspended routine care – but more donors are now needed to due to a drop in recruitment and hospital activity picking up again.

It has set a target of nearly 175,000 new donors nationally – including 11,046 across the West Midlands – to make up for the shortfall.

The NHS is particularly short of blood types O negative and B negative, and is encouraging people to get tested to see if they have in-demand, rare blood that could save lives.

Head of blood donation marketing for NHS Blood and Transplant, Alex Cullen, said: “The NHS needs more donors over the next five years of all blood types.

"We especially need more Black African and Black Caribbean donors to help patients with sickle cell.

“A mass public campaign is being held this National Blood Week and throughout June to identify people with most needed blood types. This year we’re encouraging more people to donate and find out their blood type – it’s quick and easy."

Figures for Nuneaton and Bedworth show 297 new donors gave blood for the first time in the year to March – a rise from 190 the year before, but higher than the year to March 2020, when 217 people donated for the first time.

The number of new people registering to give blood in the area is also above pre-pandemic levels, with 585 people registering in 2021-22, compared to 487 in 2019-20.

Across England, the number of blood donors has been declining for some time.

In the year to March, 789,840 people donated – while 878,612 did in the year to March 2016.

Blood donations are taken across the country, in established centres and by NHS roving blood donation teams.