Register
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Nearly 4,700 low-emission vehicles now registered in Nuneaton and Bedworth

More drivers in Nuneaton and Bedworth are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:28 BST
Undated file photo of an electric car being charged, as the UK Government appears less likely to meet its net zero targets since it became more transparent on its plans, its climate advisers have said.Undated file photo of an electric car being charged, as the UK Government appears less likely to meet its net zero targets since it became more transparent on its plans, its climate advisers have said.
Undated file photo of an electric car being charged, as the UK Government appears less likely to meet its net zero targets since it became more transparent on its plans, its climate advisers have said.

More drivers in Nuneaton and Bedworth are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.

But the RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles – the most popular low-emission vehicles – was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.

New figures from the DVLA show there 4,728 low-emission vehicles were registered in Nuneaton and Bedworth as of March 2023 – up from 82.45 the year before, and 78.77 in 2018.