No more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
A total of 458 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 19,771 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
Advertisement
A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29 (Thursday) – up from 166,228 last week.