No more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
A total of 464 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 20,234 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.