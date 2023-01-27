No more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

A total of 480 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 21,263 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.