No more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 483 people had died in the area by February 2 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They were among 21,516 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 16 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 182,131 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.