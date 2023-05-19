Register
No more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:30 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 503 people had died in the area by May 4 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 22,578 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 18 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 191,377 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 4.