Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

No more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:22 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 503 people had died in the area by May 11 – which was unchanged from the week before.

They were among 22,620 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

Most Popular

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.