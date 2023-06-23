Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

No more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:50 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 503 people had died in the area by June 8 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 22,725 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

Most Popular

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 22 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 192,716 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8.