Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Nuneaton and Bedworth

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
The dashboard shows 419 people had died in the area by April 14 (Thursday) – down from 420 on Wednesday.
They were among 17,634 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 148,990 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 14 (Thursday) – up from 148,080 on Friday.