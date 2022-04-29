Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Nuneaton and Bedworth

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
The dashboard shows 426 people had died in the area by April 29 (Friday) – down from 427 on Thursday.
They were among 17,989 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 152,066 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 29 (Friday) – up from 151,884 on Thursday.