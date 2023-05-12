Register
Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chilvers Coton Conservative Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bridge Street, Coton was given the score after assessment on April 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.