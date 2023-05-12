Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
Chilvers Coton Conservative Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bridge Street, Coton was given the score after assessment on April 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.