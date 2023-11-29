Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Midland Railway, a pub, bar or nightclub at Midland Railway Inn, Whittleford Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 84 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.