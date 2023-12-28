Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Attleborough Liberal Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bull Street, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 86 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 64 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.