Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lamb & Flag Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lamb And Flag, Church Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.