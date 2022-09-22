Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lamb & Flag Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lamb And Flag, Church Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.