Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Crew Nuneaton LTD, a pub, bar or nightclub at 75-77 Queens Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.