Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment handed new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
16 minutes ago
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Old Edwardians R F C, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cleaver Squash And Fitness, Weddington Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on October 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 84 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.