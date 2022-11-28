Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Old Edwardians R F C, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cleaver Squash And Fitness, Weddington Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on October 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

