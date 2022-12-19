Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nuneaton Borough Football Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Liberty Way, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on November 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 84 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.