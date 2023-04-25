Nuneaton and Bedworth establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
Salutation Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 31 Chancery Lane, Chapel End was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.