Nuneaton and Bedworth house prices dropped in April

House prices dropped by 2.2% in Nuneaton and Bedworth in April, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped by 2.2% in Nuneaton and Bedworth in April, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.4% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average Nuneaton and Bedworth house price in April was £232,782, Land Registry figures show – a 2.2% decrease on March.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.8%, and Nuneaton and Bedworth was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Nuneaton and Bedworth rose by £14,000 – putting the area eighth among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Telford and Wrekin, where property prices increased on average by 9.2%, to £225,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Herefordshire gained 1.6% in value, giving an average price of £296,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Nuneaton and Bedworth spent an average of £203,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £53,000 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £263,000 on average in April – 29.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth in April – they dropped 2.6% in price, to £178,981 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 5.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1.9% monthly; up 8.1% annually; £381,582 average

down 1.9% monthly; up 8.1% annually; £381,582 average Semi-detached: down 2.2% monthly; up 6.2% annually; £227,717 average

down 2.2% monthly; up 6.2% annually; £227,717 average Flats: down 2.2% monthly; up 3.6% annually; £114,273 average

How do property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth compare?

Buyers paid 5.7% less than the average price in West Midlands (£247,000) in April for a property in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £395,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Stoke (£144,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in April

Nuneaton and Bedworth: £232,782

West Midlands:£246,765

UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

Nuneaton and Bedworth: +6.4%

West Midlands: +3.1%

UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands