Nuneaton and Bedworth house prices dropped slightly in December

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.2%, in Nuneaton and Bedworth in December, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 12.4% over the last year.

The average Nuneaton and Bedworth house price in December was £235,551, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% decrease on November.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices remained static, and Nuneaton and Bedworth was above the 0.4% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Nuneaton and Bedworth rose by £26,000 – putting the area 17th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Walsall, where property prices increased on average by 17.6%, to £225,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Wychavon gained 5.3% in value, giving an average price of £340,000.

The average UK house price was £294,000 in December 2022, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.

It meant prices increased by 9.8% annually in December, slowing from 10.6% annual growth in November, according to the Office for National Statistics.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Nuneaton and Bedworth spent an average of £206,000 on their property – £23,000 more than a year ago, and £59,000 more than in December 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £266,000 on average in December – 29.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Nuneaton and Bedworth in December – they dropped 0.3% in price, to £183,294 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 12.6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0% monthly; up 13% annually; £382,525 averageSemi-detached: down 0.2% monthly; up 12.3% annually; £230,040 averageFlats: down 0% monthly; up 9.3% annually; £115,722 average

How do property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth compare?

Buyers paid 8.1% less than the average price in West Midlands (£256,000) in December for a property in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £294,000.

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £384,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Stoke (£147,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in December

Nuneaton and Bedworth: £235,551West Midlands:£256,206UK: £294,329

Annual growth to December

Nuneaton and Bedworth: +12.4%West Midlands: +10.7%UK: +9.8%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands