Nuneaton and Bedworth house prices held steady in June
House prices remained steady in Nuneaton and Bedworth in June, new figures show.
The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.6% over the last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The average Nuneaton and Bedworth house price in June was £230,053, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.7%, and Nuneaton and Bedworth was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Nuneaton and Bedworth rose by £5,900 – putting the area 12th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Newcastle-under-Lyme, where property prices increased on average by 8.1%, to £204,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands lost 0.1% of their value, giving an average price of £224,000.
First steps on the property ladder
Advertisement
Advertisement
First-time buyers in Nuneaton and Bedworth spent an average of £200,500 on their property – £4,600 more than a year ago, and £49,700 more than in June 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £260,300 on average in June – 29.8% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth in June – they dropped 0.3% in price, to £374,556 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 4.1%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth compare?
Buyers paid 8.3% less than the average price in West Midlands (£251,000) in June for a property in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £400,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.8 times the price as homes in Stoke (£144,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.
Factfile
Average property price in June
- Nuneaton and Bedworth: £230,053
- West Midlands:£250,743
- UK: £287,546
Annual growth to June
- Nuneaton and Bedworth: +2.6%
- West Midlands: +3.2%
- UK: +1.7%
Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands
- Newcastle-under-Lyme: +8.1%
- Staffordshire Moorlands: -0.1%