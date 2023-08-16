Nuneaton and Bedworth house prices held steady in June

Register
House prices remained steady in Nuneaton and Bedworth in June, new figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST
The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.6% over the last year.

The average Nuneaton and Bedworth house price in June was £230,053, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.7%, and Nuneaton and Bedworth was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Nuneaton and Bedworth rose by £5,900 – putting the area 12th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Newcastle-under-Lyme, where property prices increased on average by 8.1%, to £204,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands lost 0.1% of their value, giving an average price of £224,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Nuneaton and Bedworth spent an average of £200,500 on their property – £4,600 more than a year ago, and £49,700 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £260,300 on average in June – 29.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth in June – they dropped 0.3% in price, to £374,556 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 4.1%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:
Terraced:
Flats:

How do property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth compare?

Buyers paid 8.3% less than the average price in West Midlands (£251,000) in June for a property in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £400,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.8 times the price as homes in Stoke (£144,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

  • Nuneaton and Bedworth: £230,053
  • West Midlands:£250,743
  • UK: £287,546

Annual growth to June

  • Nuneaton and Bedworth: +2.6%
  • West Midlands: +3.2%
  • UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands

  • Newcastle-under-Lyme: +8.1%
  • Staffordshire Moorlands: -0.1%