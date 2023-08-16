Nuneaton and Bedworth house prices held steady in June

House prices remained steady in Nuneaton and Bedworth in June, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices remained steady in Nuneaton and Bedworth in June, new figures show.

The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.6% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average Nuneaton and Bedworth house price in June was £230,053, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.7%, and Nuneaton and Bedworth was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Nuneaton and Bedworth rose by £5,900 – putting the area 12th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Newcastle-under-Lyme, where property prices increased on average by 8.1%, to £204,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands lost 0.1% of their value, giving an average price of £224,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Nuneaton and Bedworth spent an average of £200,500 on their property – £4,600 more than a year ago, and £49,700 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £260,300 on average in June – 29.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth in June – they dropped 0.3% in price, to £374,556 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 4.1%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth compare?

Buyers paid 8.3% less than the average price in West Midlands (£251,000) in June for a property in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £400,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.8 times the price as homes in Stoke (£144,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

Nuneaton and Bedworth: £230,053

West Midlands:£250,743

UK: £287,546

Annual growth to June

Nuneaton and Bedworth: +2.6%

West Midlands: +3.2%

UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands