Nuneaton and Bedworth house prices increased in November

House prices increased by 1.2% in Nuneaton and Bedworth in November, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 1.2% in Nuneaton and Bedworth in November, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 13.3% over the last year.

Advertisement

The average Nuneaton and Bedworth house price in November was £238,604, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2% increase on October.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Nuneaton and Bedworth was above the 0.3% drop for the UK as a whole.

Advertisement

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Nuneaton and Bedworth rose by £28,000 – putting the area 12th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where property prices increased on average by 23.9%, to £368,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in East Staffordshire gained 7.2% in value, giving an average price of £228,000.

Advertisement

The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November 2022, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.

Property prices increased by 10.3% in the year to November, slowing from 12.4% in October.

Advertisement

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said: "In November, our agents reported a market that was on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months."

And Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”

Advertisement

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Nuneaton and Bedworth spent an average of £208,000 on their property – £25,000 more than a year ago, and £63,000 more than in November 2017.

Advertisement

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £269,000 on average in November – 29.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Advertisement

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth in November – they increased 1.3%, to £385,798 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.6%.

Among other types of property:

Advertisement

Semi-detached: up 1.1% monthly; up 13.5% annually; £233,453 averageTerraced: up 1.2% monthly; up 13.8% annually; £186,219 averageFlats: up 0.9% monthly; up 9.3% annually; £117,003 average

How do property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth compare?

Advertisement

Buyers paid 7.1% less than the average price in West Midlands (£257,000) in November for a property in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £402,000 on average, and 1.7 times as much as more than in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Stoke (£146,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Advertisement

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Advertisement

Average property price in November

Nuneaton and Bedworth: £238,604West Midlands:£256,937UK: £294,910

Advertisement

Annual growth to November

Nuneaton and Bedworth: +13.3%West Midlands: +12.3%UK: +10.3%

Advertisement

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands