Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81

Nuneaton and Bedworth house prices increased slightly in March

House prices increased slightly, by 0.4%, in Nuneaton and Bedworth in March, new figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 14:40 BST
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.4%, in Nuneaton and Bedworth in March, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.4% over the last year – the highest in West Midlands.

The average Nuneaton and Bedworth house price in March was £242,829, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% increase on February.

Most Popular

    Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 4%, and Nuneaton and Bedworth was above the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

    Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Nuneaton and Bedworth rose by £25,000 – putting the area top among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

    At the other end of the scale, properties in Newcastle-under-Lyme gained 2.6% in value, giving an average price of £189,000.

    First steps on the property ladder

    First-time buyers in Nuneaton and Bedworth spent an average of £212,000 on their property – £21,000 more than a year ago, and £62,000 more than in March 2018.

    By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £275,000 on average in March – 29.8% more than first-time buyers.

    Property types

    Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth in March – they increased 1.2%, to £397,702 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13%.

    Among other types of property:

    Semi-detached:
    Terraced:
    Flats:

    How do property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth compare?

    Buyers paid 0.9% less than the average price in West Midlands (£245,000) in March for a property in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Across West Midlands, property prices are roughly the same as those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

    The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £387,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.7 times as much as homes in Stoke (£145,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

    The highest property prices across the UK were in E09000020.

    Factfile

    Average property price in March

    • Nuneaton and Bedworth: £242,829
    • West Midlands:£245,132
    • UK: £285,009

    Annual growth to March

    • Nuneaton and Bedworth: +11.4%
    • West Midlands: +3.4%
    • UK: +4.1%

    Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands

    • Nuneaton and Bedworth: +11.4%
    • Newcastle-under-Lyme: +2.6%