Nuneaton and Bedworth house prices increased slightly in March

House prices increased slightly, by 0.4%, in Nuneaton and Bedworth in March, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.4% over the last year – the highest in West Midlands.
The average Nuneaton and Bedworth house price in March was £242,829, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% increase on February.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 4%, and Nuneaton and Bedworth was above the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Nuneaton and Bedworth rose by £25,000 – putting the area top among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Newcastle-under-Lyme gained 2.6% in value, giving an average price of £189,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Nuneaton and Bedworth spent an average of £212,000 on their property – £21,000 more than a year ago, and £62,000 more than in March 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £275,000 on average in March – 29.8% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth in March – they increased 1.2%, to £397,702 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Nuneaton and Bedworth compare?
Buyers paid 0.9% less than the average price in West Midlands (£245,000) in March for a property in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Across West Midlands, property prices are roughly the same as those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.
The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £387,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.7 times as much as homes in Stoke (£145,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
Factfile
Average property price in March
- West Midlands:£245,132
- UK: £285,009
Annual growth to March
- West Midlands: +3.4%
- UK: +4.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands
- Newcastle-under-Lyme: +2.6%