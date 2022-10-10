Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Holly & The Ivy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 8 Roman House, Freer Street, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 174 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 152 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.