Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jenny's Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 3 Bus Station, Harefield Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 157 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.