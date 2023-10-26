Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Funtastic, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Freer Street, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 154 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.