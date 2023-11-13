Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thai Tham Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Coton Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 183 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.