Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Thai Tham Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Coton Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 183 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.