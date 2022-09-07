Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bermuda Phoenix Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bermuda Community Centre, Bermuda Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 174 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 153 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.