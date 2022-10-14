Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Leonardo's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Newdegate Street, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 171 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 149 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.