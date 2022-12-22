Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Amid Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Griff Way, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 176 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 153 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.