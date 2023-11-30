Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Mushroom Kitchen and Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Roman House, Unit 8 Freer Street was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 184 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.