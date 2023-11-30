Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Mushroom Kitchen and Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Roman House, Unit 8 Freer Street was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.