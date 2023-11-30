Register
BREAKING

Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Mushroom Kitchen and Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Roman House, Unit 8 Freer Street was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 184 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.