Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sovrano Caffe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11-17 Queens Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 183 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 157 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.