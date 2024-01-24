Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5, from 9.30am January 18 to 3.30pm January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from midnight, January 3 to 11.59pm September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Hinckley to Caldecote, 24/7 lay by, carriageway closure and narrow lanes due to works on behalf of Beaumont traffic, diversion via local authority netowrk.

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9.30am January 24 to 4.30pm January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, Footway works on behalf of BT.

• A46, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Ansty to Walsgrave, Lane closure for resurfacing works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M6, from 9pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3A to junction 3, carriageway closure for maintenance works.