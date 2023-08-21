Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M69, from 9pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions jct one to jct two, lane closure for barrier works.

• M6, from 9pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to jct three, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.