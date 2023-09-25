Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm September 28 to 11.30pm September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 between Hinckley and Higham on the Hill, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Higham on the Hill to Fenny Drayton, Lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A5, from 7am to 3pm on October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 roundabout to Smockington, diversion route via National Highways network for local authority works.