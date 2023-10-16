Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Longshoot, Narrow lanes due to drainage works.

• M6, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3A, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M69, from 8pm October 18 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting).