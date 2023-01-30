Register
Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

    M6, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct three to jct two, lane closures for resurfacing works.

    M6, from 8pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct three, lane closure for technology works.

    M6, from 8pm February 2 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct three, lane closure for technology works.

    A5, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Mancetter to The Long Shoot, Lane closures and temporary traffic signals for sign works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.