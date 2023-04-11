Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Register
Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A5, from 7.30am April 3 to 5pm April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Dodwells roundabout to Redgate roundabout, diversion route via National Highways network and Local authority network.

    M69, from 8pm March 28 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

    A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

    A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.