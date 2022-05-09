Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• M69, from 9pm May 12 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, A46 to junction 1 , Lane closure for carriageway repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.