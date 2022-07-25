Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A5, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Dodwells to Coldecote, temporary traffic signals for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.