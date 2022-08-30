Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm September 12 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 , Lane closure for communications.