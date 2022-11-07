Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closures for barrier repairs.

