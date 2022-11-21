Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
42 minutes ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Most Popular

    M69, from 9am to 3pm on November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

    Advertisement

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.