Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    M69, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 jct two to M69 jct one both directions , lane closures for barriers - permanent.

    A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

    A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

    And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M6, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 3, lane closure for barrier repairs.

    M6, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closures for barrier repairs.

    M6, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 3, lane closures for barrier works.

    A5, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Longshoot, Narrow lanes due to drainage works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.