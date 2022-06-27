Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3, lane closures for high friction carriageway repairs.

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M6, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures Switching for inspection/survey.

• A5, from 8pm July 1 to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Longshoot, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm July 5 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for communications.

• M6, from 8pm July 6 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction four to junction 2, Lane closure for communications.