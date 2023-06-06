Register
Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A5, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Mancetter to Higham on the Hill, temporary traffic signals due to drainage works.

    A5, from 8pm June 14 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 The Longshoot, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.