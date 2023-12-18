Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.
• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A46, from 9pm December 18 to 5am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.