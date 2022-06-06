Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 9.30am May 26 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 9pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, M69, junction 1 to A46, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.