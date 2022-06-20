Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3, lane closures for high friction carriageway repairs.

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M6, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures Switching for inspection/survey.